VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in VF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Get VF alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

NYSE VFC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.16. 2,344,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,520. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $76.77 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. VF’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In other news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,772,045.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.