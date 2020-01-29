VestChain (VEST) Price Reaches $0.0036

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. VestChain has a market capitalization of $25.35 million and $49,977.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VestChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Token Store and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, VestChain has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.15 or 0.03100414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00192472 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029713 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00120834 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VestChain

VestChain’s total supply is 8,848,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,078,400,000 tokens. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io

VestChain Token Trading

VestChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VestChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

