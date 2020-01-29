Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 61 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $70,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 8,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.17.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.81. The stock had a trading volume of 586,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.07 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

