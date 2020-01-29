Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 476.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 91.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 122.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.92. 4,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,649. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.77 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.