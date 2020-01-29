Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 408 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 293.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Cigna by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in Cigna by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 72,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cigna by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 628,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CI stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.54. 1,848,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,406. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $214.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.29.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

