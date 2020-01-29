VeriumReserve Achieves Market Cap of $555,097.00 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. VeriumReserve has a total market cap of $555,097.00 and approximately $1,776.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VeriumReserve has traded 118.2% higher against the US dollar. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.39 or 0.00645291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00047172 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000934 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00069057 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007428 BTC.

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VeriumReserve (VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,570,147 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

