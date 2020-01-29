Verasity (VRA) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $306,515.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015362 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00021919 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00052481 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000623 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

