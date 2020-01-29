VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.29.

VEON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of VEON stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.65. 160,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,385. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.85. VEON has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $3.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 6.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VEON will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in VEON in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in VEON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 5,198.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 18,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

