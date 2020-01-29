Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 384 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.54. 88,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,174. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.88. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $96.03 and a one year high of $123.74.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

