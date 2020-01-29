VectorAI (VEC2) Price Hits $0.0003

VectorAI (CURRENCY:VEC2) traded up 30.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. VectorAI has a market cap of $5,148.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of VectorAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VectorAI has traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar. One VectorAI coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VectorAI alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,310.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.33 or 0.01893225 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.60 or 0.04128897 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00648224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00132155 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00739626 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009729 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00026301 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00638074 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

VectorAI Profile

VectorAI (VEC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2016. VectorAI’s total supply is 18,399,311 coins. VectorAI’s official website is vector-blockchain.com

Buying and Selling VectorAI

VectorAI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VectorAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VectorAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VectorAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VectorAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VectorAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.