Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,626,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 414% from the previous session’s volume of 1,873,953 shares.The stock last traded at $0.69 and had previously closed at $0.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 222.20% and a negative return on equity of 115.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vaxart Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vaxart by 120.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 404,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxart by 65.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC lifted its stake in Vaxart by 30.1% in the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,197,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 277,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

