Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

VBLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vascular Biogenics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.50.

NASDAQ:VBLT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.57. 5,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,482. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of -0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,050.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.82% of Vascular Biogenics worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.