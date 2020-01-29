Vapiano (ETR:VAO) Shares Up 1.8%

Vapiano SE (ETR:VAO)’s share price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €3.75 ($4.36) and last traded at €3.75 ($4.35), 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.68 ($4.28).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 525,291.70. The firm has a market cap of $97.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €3.70 and its 200 day moving average is €4.38.

About Vapiano (ETR:VAO)

Vapiano SE operates a chain of restaurants in the fast casual dining segment in Germany, rest of the Europe, and internationally. As of July 12, 2018, it operated 215 restaurants under the corporate restaurants, joint venture restaurants, and franchise restaurants in 33 countries. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

