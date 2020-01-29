Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Raised by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

VTV stock opened at $119.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $102.83 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.93 and its 200 day moving average is $114.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.9093 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

