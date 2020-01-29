Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) is Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,736 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $16,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,018,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,889. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.11. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $83.08.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

