Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 99,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,797 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.28. 4,176,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,558. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.20 and a 200 day moving average of $84.08. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $85.30.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.