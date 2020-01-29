Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $605,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $526,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 138.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

VTIP traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $49.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,102. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.