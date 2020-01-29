Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 52,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 31,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,807,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $260.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $174.43 and a 12 month high of $263.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.89 and a 200-day moving average of $227.26.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

