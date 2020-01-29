Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.72. 72,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,511. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.25.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

