Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $20,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,421,000 after buying an additional 8,958,677 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,054,000 after buying an additional 216,383 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,335,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,331,000 after buying an additional 57,005 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,904,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,726,000 after buying an additional 100,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,642,000 after buying an additional 177,903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $127.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,483,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,944. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $102.59 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.70.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

