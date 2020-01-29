Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 7,300 Shares of Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Veritone were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 86,922 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VERI traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.16. 701,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,910. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. Veritone Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $54.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.35. Veritone had a negative net margin of 134.96% and a negative return on equity of 103.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Veritone Inc will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III acquired 30,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $81,565.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 107,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,565.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 102,718 shares of company stock worth $282,983. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

VERI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Veritone in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veritone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Veritone to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

