Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 6,415 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.1% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $83.96. 4,403,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,848,599. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

