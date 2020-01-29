Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 1,262 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,823,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,935,645. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $30.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.93.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1905 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

