Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 431,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 16,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 44,987 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 1,270.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 267,519 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 177,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 170,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $15.63. 161,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,854. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0158 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

