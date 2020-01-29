Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,622,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,293,185. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $539.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

