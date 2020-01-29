Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,314,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,768,709. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus set a $60.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

