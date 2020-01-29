Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 317,468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,700,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $15,284,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 43,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,229,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.86.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA traded down $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.54. 6,435,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,149,923. The firm has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.10 and its 200 day moving average is $197.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $131.00 and a one year high of $259.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

