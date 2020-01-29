Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Short Interest Down 10.3% in January

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 4,470,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 556,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VNDA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.
In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,642 shares of company stock valued at $234,100. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of VNDA opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.36. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $59.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 55.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.
Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.