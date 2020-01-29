Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Short Interest Down 10.3% in January

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 4,470,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 556,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VNDA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,642 shares of company stock valued at $234,100. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNDA opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.36. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $59.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 55.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

