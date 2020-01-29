Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
VVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.
Shares of VVV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.77. 611,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $23.90.
In other Valvoline news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $37,595.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,957 shares in the company, valued at $594,674.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,854 shares of company stock worth $65,730. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 245,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 444,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,165 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.
About Valvoline
Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.
