Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

VVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of VVV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.77. 611,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.04 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 91.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $37,595.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,957 shares in the company, valued at $594,674.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,854 shares of company stock worth $65,730. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 245,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 444,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,165 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.