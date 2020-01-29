ValuEngine Upgrades Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) to “Buy”

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TMST. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Timkensteel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timkensteel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE TMST traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.28. 195,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,770. Timkensteel has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.35. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Timkensteel will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 358,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Timkensteel by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,048,000 after purchasing an additional 132,438 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Timkensteel by 6.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,906,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 114,556 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Timkensteel in the second quarter worth $764,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Timkensteel by 24.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 412,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 80,741 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

