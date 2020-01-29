ValuEngine Upgrades Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) to “Buy”

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TMST. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Timkensteel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timkensteel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.
Shares of NYSE TMST traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.28. 195,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,770. Timkensteel has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 358,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Timkensteel by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,048,000 after purchasing an additional 132,438 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Timkensteel by 6.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,906,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 114,556 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Timkensteel in the second quarter worth $764,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Timkensteel by 24.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 412,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 80,741 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Timkensteel
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.
