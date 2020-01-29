ValuEngine Lowers County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens downgraded shares of County Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. County Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of ICBK opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that County Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $271,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,405,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 330.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 360.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 362.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 32,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

