Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 897 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 189.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 113.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 141.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,194 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 105.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,148,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,582,829. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56. American Airlines Group Inc has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.63.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

