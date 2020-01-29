Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wix.Com in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Wix.Com by 80.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,474,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,169,000 after purchasing an additional 659,367 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Wix.Com by 260.8% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 260,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,446,000 after purchasing an additional 188,529 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.Com during the third quarter worth about $1,994,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Wix.Com by 4.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WIX traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.44. 20,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.73 and a beta of 1.41. Wix.Com Ltd has a 52-week low of $103.61 and a 52-week high of $155.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.03.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $196.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.02%. Wix.Com’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $152.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $172.00 to $140.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Sunday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

