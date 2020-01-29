Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020 // Comments off

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 229.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 30,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,065 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 22,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.9% during the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 280,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 106,083 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG remained flat at $$46.49 during trading on Wednesday. 26,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,733. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.35.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.