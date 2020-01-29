Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 229.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 30,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,065 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 22,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.9% during the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 280,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 106,083 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG remained flat at $$46.49 during trading on Wednesday. 26,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,733. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.