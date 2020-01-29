Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $25,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 98.1% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 135,850 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 108.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 41,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 107.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,974,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159,683 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 129.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 27,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPE traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 225,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,361. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.54. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $58.06.

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

