Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $31,000 Stock Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,969. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.26 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.95 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENTA. ValuEngine lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

