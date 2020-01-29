Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $68,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 293.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth about $214,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $447,942.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.66.

Shares of MTN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $236.87. The company had a trading volume of 16,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,187. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.08 and a 52-week high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.66) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

