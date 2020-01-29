Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

XHR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.53. 13,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $268.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.97 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

