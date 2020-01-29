Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 131 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Barrington Research set a $145.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.49. 133,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,631. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $132.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.64.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

