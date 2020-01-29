VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Stock Price Up 5.6%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) rose 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.27, approximately 189,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 216,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

EGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on VAALCO Energy in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $137.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 13.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 71,506 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 16.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 791,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 18,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 32,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

