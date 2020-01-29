Usca Ria LLC Sells 3,511 Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $183,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,691. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. Apollo Global Management LLC has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $52.42.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

