Usca Ria LLC Reduces Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Usca Ria LLC cut its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,895,800.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,943,298 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.51. 710,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,368,976. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.41 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -635.07, a P/E/G ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.80.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Square had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Square from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.03.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.