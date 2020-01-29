Usca Ria LLC Purchases 640 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $90.64. The company had a trading volume of 92,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.81. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $91.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

BAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.