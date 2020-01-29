Usca Ria LLC Lowers Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,795 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 23,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,489,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,967. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $74.94. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBA. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.69.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

