Usca Ria LLC Increases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 247.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,846 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,841 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 54,546 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

PXD traded down $1.96 on Wednesday, reaching $139.01. 67,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,338. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.35. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $114.79 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.06.

In related news, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $234,215.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

