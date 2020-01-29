Usca Ria LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,272,000 after buying an additional 204,248 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,841,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,035,000 after buying an additional 245,025 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,605,000 after buying an additional 612,421 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,100,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,385,000 after buying an additional 25,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 902,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,389,000 after buying an additional 402,821 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.18. 1,367,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,759,094. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $144.25 and a 52-week high of $170.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.97.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

