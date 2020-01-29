Usca Ria LLC Has $897,000 Stock Holdings in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Usca Ria LLC decreased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 695,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Gran Tierra Energy worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 237.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16,257 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 91.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 43.3% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 47.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 17.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Brooke N. Wade purchased 122,200 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $150,306.00. Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp purchased 904,800 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $922,896.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,022,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,642,833.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,867,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,652.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GTE shares. Scotiabank downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

Shares of GTE stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.07. 168,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,617. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.64.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $132.49 million during the quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.