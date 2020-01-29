Usca Ria LLC Acquires 448 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 261.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 2,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $265.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,040. The firm has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.50. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $171.74 and a 1 year high of $269.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.07.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

