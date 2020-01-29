UOS Network Price Hits $0.0011 (UOS)

UOS Network (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, UOS Network has traded up 84.4% against the U.S. dollar. UOS Network has a market cap of $15,856.00 and $12,273.00 worth of UOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UOS Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,313.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.90 or 0.04121003 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001775 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00683135 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006166 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008555 BTC.

About UOS Network

UOS Network (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. UOS Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,141,013 tokens. The Reddit community for UOS Network is /r/uosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for UOS Network is uos.network . UOS Network’s official Twitter account is @uos_network

UOS Network Token Trading

UOS Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UOS Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UOS Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UOS Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

