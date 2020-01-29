Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Short Interest Down 18.6% in January

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,700 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the December 31st total of 457,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Unum Therapeutics stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Unum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $32.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.

Get Unum Therapeutics alerts:

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 million. Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 388.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.07%. Research analysts forecast that Unum Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMRX. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 40.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Unum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.